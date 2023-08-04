Second-generation star to make WWE debut after SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility

The shows after major WWE Premium Live Events have had several incredible surprise returns and debuts in previous years. With SummerSlam taking place this weekend, could the fallout of the event feature a certain second-generation star's debut?

Brian Pillman Jr. departed from AEW after his contract expired on July 11, 2023, and he is now a free agent. WWE has expressed its interest in getting the second-generation superstar. There have been talks about Pillman Jr. being offered to sign with the promotion, but no official announcement from the company has been made yet.

Brian Pillman Jr. could make an appearance on the RAW after SummerSlam. He could interject himself in a feud with The Judgment Day. Depending on the result of Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, Judgment Day could still go after The Visionary. Pillman Jr. could get involved and not only help Seth but also reveal his intentions of going after Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



Pillman Jr has not signed a contract yet. However, sources also indicated that he will move to Orlando by the end of August. He would then report to NXT and start training at the… pic.twitter.com/01e5Sy5W6A A deal is in place for Brian Pillman Jr to sign with WWE, or is in the process of being finalized.Pillman Jr has not signed a contract yet. However, sources also indicated that he will move to Orlando by the end of August. He would then report to NXT and start training at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Another possible scenario for Pillman's debut would be to align himself with Cody Rhodes after his match against Brock Lesnar. The two have previously worked with each other back in AEW and could bring this to WWE.

Match set for WWE SummerSlam was previously rumored to have a stipulation

This weekend at SummerSlam, the third installment for Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be featured. The two have split their first two matches and will look to settle this feud once and for all.

Previously, there were rumors floating around that the match could become a dog collar match, but according to Fightful Select, the rumors were immediately shot down, as there was no need for a stipulation for the match.

The general idea to add a stipulation was reportedly pitched, but after talks did not go further, the idea was never talked about again.

WWE has been fond of bringing out debuts and returns after a great event to keep the hype of the fans. With an event as big as SummerSlam and with many possibilities available to them, the promotion could do the same this time.

What plans do you have in mind for Pillman Jr. if he were to debut after The Biggest Event of Summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!