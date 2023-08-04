Backstage report on plans for Brock Lesnar's match at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will enter WWE SummerSlam to face Cody Rhodes in the third match of their feud. On previous occasions, the latter has picked up one win, while Lesnar has also picked up one. It all comes down to this match between them to decide what's next. Now, reports have emerged about the stipulations - or the lack of them - for the bout.

Since it's the third match in a heated rivalry, there's usually some stipulation, but that's not been the case. There had been rumors of the same a few months back, and apparently, a dog collar match idea was proposed and shot down.

As it turns out, these rumors were not true, and it was never on the card. According to reports by Fightful Select, there had never been actual plans for Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes to have a stipulation for their third match.

The idea was broached to the point where it was asked if the match needed a stipulation, and it was agreed that it did not. After that, it was never brought up again.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/up8BgZo4Xx Brock Lesnar saw that Cody Rhodes was still breathing and said “I took that personally”

The only way a stipulation is added to the match now is if something changes. It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar can get the win or if Cody can pull back a win despite his injuries at the hand of Lesnar.

