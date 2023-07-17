Cody Rhodes to bring stipulation used in AEW against Brock Lesnar? What WWE RAW has in store tonight

Brock Lesnar returned two weeks ago on RAW to confront Cody Rhodes. But The American Nightmare wasted no time and attacked The Beast Incarnate, getting the upper hand, thanks to a vicious Cody Cutter. Last week on the red brand, the former AEW star challenged Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam.

The Beast is set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW to answer Cody's challenge. There are chances that we may find out the stipulation of this bout too. According to rumors, Cody Rhodes pitched a Dog Collar match as the decider to their rivalry, but Brock Lesnar reportedly has rejected the idea.

Over the last decade, a Dog Collar stipulation has rarely been used in the WWE. However, if the company decides to make the gimmick match official, Cody Rhodes will have a huge advantage going into the bout at SummerSlam.

The American Nightmare has previously competed in a Dog Collar match during his time in AEW. He faced the late Brodie Lee on the October 10, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

Brock Lesnar reportedly set for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40

Over the past decade, Brock Lesnar has been one of the top performers on WrestleMania. He has faced mammoth names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg.

However, the latest report suggests that the Beast Incarnate could face a much younger superstar in terms of heights achieved in the business with equal potential to those legendary names above in terms of talent.

According to Xero News, Lesnar will potentially face the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

"We are hearing a possibility of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther [happening] at WrestleMania 40. Source has said this [is a] heavily discussed option for WrestleMania 40 around creative. If WWE goes that route, Gunther would not win the [2024] Men's Royal Rumble match," reported Xero News.

Brock Lesnar and Gunther



Gunther is currently the favorite to win the next year's Royal Rumble match. While winning the Rumble is a huge achievement, facing a legend like Lesnar will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Ring General is one of the few modern superstars who can go toe-to-toe with the Beast in terms of strength, intensity, and in-ring prowess.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is a dream match for many wrestling fans. It will interesting to see if The Ring General can hold on to his Intercontinental Championship till next year and defend it against the former WWE Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

