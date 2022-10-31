Comparisons between wrestlers are commonplace among fans and critics alike, especially with the competitive nature between AEW and WWE.

As the top two wrestling promotions in North America, AEW and WWE serve as the playground for some of the world's greatest wrestlers. Two examples of the promotions' upper echelons are Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins. Often, the pair have been compared to one another as two of the major breakout stars in the 2010s.

They've both become decorated names in the sport. Rollins captured the ROH world and tag titles before carving a WWE career littered with accolades. Omega dominated DDT and NJPW before capturing world titles with AEW, AAA, and IMPACT concurrently.

Naturally, with the pair so similar in wrestling style and accomplishment, fans got to discussing the pair on social media.

There were those like the user below who opined that Omega's comedic wrestling past undermines his credibility when compared to Rollins.

Dwayne 3:16 @iamdwayne514 @italkwrasslin Seth Rollins can wrestle with REAL wrestlers, not like Twinkletoes wrestled with blow up dolls and children, as well as burying wrestlers while being the EVP @italkwrasslin Seth Rollins can wrestle with REAL wrestlers, not like Twinkletoes wrestled with blow up dolls and children, as well as burying wrestlers while being the EVP

Some pointed out that Omega is a name often compared to WWE's best.

KingFishington @SlickieWickie @italkwrasslin Insert random WWE name > Kenny Omega. That's the formula for getting interactions on this app. @italkwrasslin Insert random WWE name > Kenny Omega. That's the formula for getting interactions on this app. https://t.co/xg0Pu1G4OT

Dexterwhitehausen 🇨🇦 @davidmackinnon5 @italkwrasslin odd you did list the career accomplishments for both gentlemen to back up your claim @italkwrasslin odd you did list the career accomplishments for both gentlemen to back up your claim

ShadowTRN @ShadowTRN @italkwrasslin Seth is a billion times better @italkwrasslin Seth is a billion times better

Wrestle Thoughts @Wrestle__takes



Omega has impacted professional wrestling as a whole in multiple promotions for fans & especially for wrestlers. @italkwrasslin Pure ignorance. Rollins has had a tremendous career & has been the main man in one promotion but is always going to be in Romans shadow in wwe & Cena's before him.Omega has impacted professional wrestling as a whole in multiple promotions for fans & especially for wrestlers. @italkwrasslin Pure ignorance. Rollins has had a tremendous career & has been the main man in one promotion but is always going to be in Romans shadow in wwe & Cena's before him.Omega has impacted professional wrestling as a whole in multiple promotions for fans & especially for wrestlers.

Fans were always going to be divided on the subject. While some feel as though Rollins is a better talent, some suggest that Omega's injuries have diminished his ability.

There were also those who drew on the critical acclaim behind Kenny's matches when compared to Seth, lending to their argument that the former is better than the latter.

Kenny Omega appears poised to return for the first time since AEW All Out

Rollins currently performs on the RAW brand in WWE as the United States Champion in his second reign. Kenny Omega, on the other hand, has been suspended since his Trios Tag title win in September.

Alongside the Young Bucks, Omega was involved in a physical altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the All Out event. He and everyone else involved was handed suspensions for the incident and have yet to make their returns to programming since.

That may change sooner rather than later, with Steel reportedly released and Punk said to be negotiating his departure. Omega and the Bucks featured last week on Dynamite, in a vignette that appeared to tease their eventual return.

It is expected that they will have their eyes set on Death Triangle, who captured the Trios Tag titles after they were stripped from the Elite.

Who do you think is better? Seth Rollins or Kenny Omega? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

