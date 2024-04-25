Shahid Khan needs to appoint released WWE star as Tony Khan's bodyguard to take on The Elite in AEW

WWE released a bunch of talent from their contract recently; however, a shocker to many was the release of former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja spoke positively about his time with the Stamford-based promotion and even reflected on his WWE Title run in 2017. However, he teased going on an independent run when his 90-day no-compete clause ends.

Jinder Mahal could even show up in other promotions in the US, like TNA or potentially AEW, where he may have an interesting angle waiting for him. Jinder could show up at the aid of All Elite CEO Tony Khan, as both men have a brief history together, and it would likely be a great twist in The Elite vs. Tony Khan storyline.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan was brutally ambushed by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks after Khan reinstated Perry to All Elite Wrestling. Following the attack, several talents came out to check on Tony Khan, including Tony's father, Shahid Khan, who made his first on-screen appearance on AEW TV. Shahid Khan avenging Tony Khan by bringing Jinder Mahal to take out The Elite could do wonders for the ratings of All Elite Wrestling.

What is the brief history between Tony Khan and Jinder Mahal?

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE television after a long hiatus at the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW on January 1st, 2024. A couple of weeks later, Mahal found himself challenging Seth Freakin' Rollins for the World Title under Triple H's regime.

AEW CEO Tony Khan questioned Jinder Mahal's involvement in a World Title Match on RAW by claiming that The Modern Day Maharaja had lost the majority of his matches in 2023. Jinder would immediately fire back at Khan, which made him trend on X (formerly Twitter) for a couple of days.

Jinder Mahal would later delete his response to Tony Khan and go on to unsuccessfully challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title on Monday Night RAW.

Jinder Mahal could form an alliance with Satnam Singh in AEW

If The Modern Day Maharaja arrives in All Elite Wrestling, he would have the odds stacked against him as The Elite consists of four major stars like Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson. Kenny Omega or Hangman Adam Page could also be gearing up to possibly join their friends in the faction.

Jinder Mahal could counter the numbers game by allying with the seven-foot-two-inch-tall giant Satnam Singh, who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Mahal could even bring Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) along with him to AEW and go toe to toe with The Elite. Veer and Sanga were also released from the WWE with Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal could even go toe-to-toe with HOOK

In his infamous response to Tony Khan on Twitter/X, Jinder Mahal questioned who the former FTW Champion HOOK was, as the Handsome Devil was also in a World Title match against Samoa Joe on an episode of AEW Dynamite in January.

Mahal making his debut against HOOK could make for a great and memorable feud in All Elite Wrestling.