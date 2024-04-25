"The new Indian Bloodline" - Ex-WWE star makes blockbuster pitch for Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher

The Bloodline dominated WWE for years, and it's hard to replicate the same amount of success and intimidation. However, an ex-star believes Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher could do so by creating an Indian version of the stable.

Recently, Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher were released from WWE after working in the company for years. The trio was getting over with the fans on the weekly product before their unfortunate release.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy spoke about the release and made a massive pitch for the trio, as he wants to see them create their own version of The Bloodline in India with The Great Khali.

"It's a crazy situation. Jinder's a great guy. I love Jinder. With The Great Khali, they should start their own Indian Bloodline over in India. With The Great Khali as their enforcer: The Indian Bloodline. I'm giving them free money right now to start printing. The new Indian Bloodline; never leave India. They only recruit, and they pay people like me $100,000 to come out to just get destroyed by the Indian Bloodline (...) Cody, When his WWE run is over, they book Cody to come out and get destroyed by the Indian Bloodline. They can reign supreme for 20-25 years. [From 00:38 to 01:30]

He also added that The Bollywood Boyz and AEW's Satnam Singh should join them to add more layers to their story.

"They got the Bollywood Boyz, get them. They're their little fall guys. They're their Patterson and Brisco, taking all the bumps (...) The others could all just sit in the paint like Shaq, look big and strong. Jinder on the mic (...) When his (Satnam Singh) run is over, get him. He and Khali can eventually have big guy heat. That's where the first feud in The Indian Bloodline starts." [From 01:45 to 02:25]

Sanga was unhappy with WWE's lack of Indian representation

Representation plays an important role in WWE, as the company has previously stereotyped superstars of color under the previous regime. However, Indus Sher's Sanga was unhappy with the new management after recent releases.

The star made a video on X (formerly Twitter) and spoke about the lack of Indian representation in the company after Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan were also released from the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE also released Cameron Grimes, Xyon Quinn, and Xia Li. It will be interesting to see what these talented stars will do next in their careers.

What are your thoughts on Indus Sher? Sound off using the discuss button.

