Shane McMahon and 9-time WWE champion to join AEW as part of Jon Moxley's new faction? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE World Champion along with Shane McMahon could make their AEW debut as a part of Jon Moxley's new potential faction. There are reports which lead to the possibility.

On AEW Dynamite this Wednesday, Jon Moxley returned and dropped a cryptic message saying, ''This isn't your company anymore." The message led to fans speculating that Shane McMahon might soon show up for a power struggle storyline. Moreover, the former nine-time WWE champion in question, Bobby Lashley, could also make his debut.

After his recent departure from the Stamford-based promotion, Bobby Lashley might make his AEW debut soon. A new report from Fightful Select revealed that Lashley's name was discussed backstage in Tony Khan's promotion and there is a belief that he could atleast make an appearance.

On the other hand, Shane McMahon's recent viral photo with Tony Khan has opened up the possibility of him showing up in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Both Shane and Bobby could go All Elite and be a part of Moxley's potential new faction that he teased after aligning himself with Marina Shafir on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see if rumors actually turn out to be a reality as, at this moment, everything is mere speculation.

WWE legend on Jon Moxley possibly teasing Shane McMahon's AEW arrival

As mentioned earlier, fans are expecting Shane McMahon to go All Elite after Jon Moxley's cryptic promo. The WWE legend, Tommy Dreamer also spoke up on the potential Shane to AEW tease while speaking on Busted Open Radio:

"I enjoyed his promo, and Jon's always like what his music is, the wild thing. There's something brewing with this guy, and in pro wrestling, when we say it's a tease, or something changes, right away, the internet explodes with Shane McMahon," said Dreamer.

Henceforth, only time will tell if Shane McMahon will be revealed as the member of Moxley's new rumored faction.

Do you want to see Shane McMahon in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button below.

