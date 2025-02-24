Shane McMahon never came to AEW, but another major name could as an authority figure!

Last year, it was reported that Shane McMahon was no longer under contract with WWE. Soon afterwards he was spotted having a private meeting with AEW head Tony Khan. Rumors started emerging that he was about to join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

But so far, there has been no news of Shane-O-Mac joining Khan's company. Whether or not the former WWE star will make a move to AEW is still a question left unanswered.

That said, another ex-WWE star could join Tony Khan's promotion as an authority figure instead. WWE released Sonya Deville on February 7, 2025, after the company chose not to renew her contract. She is rumored to join All Elite Wrestling soon.

Sonya Deville has worked as an authority figure in WWE

Sonya primarily worked as a wrestler for WWE but has also served as an authority figure for a short period. She took some time off in mid-2020 and then returned to WWE in January 2021.

She then transitioned into a non-wrestling role of an authority figure where she served as an assistant to Adam Pearce. She returned to her active competitor role in May 2022.

She has about a year and a half of experience as an authority figure, which would make her viable for the same role in the Jacksonville-based promotion if she joins.

Sonya could be an active EVP heel in AEW

The only EVPs that are heels in AEW are The Young Bucks, but they haven't been around in the promotion after they lost their tag titles in October last year. The emergence of The Death Riders led to them going away. Hence, there are no current active EVP heels in All Elite Wrestling.

If the 31-year-old star joins AEW as an authority figure, she could debut as a heel EVP. She mostly played a heel character in WWE and was very good at it. Tony Khan can utilize this to add more depth to her character. She could also then assert her dominance over the female division.

Sonya could be Jon Moxley's puppeteer

When Jon Moxley started The Death Riders storyline, he cut a promo hinting that someone else is the mastermind behind the invasion angle in AEW. Around the same time, Shane McMahon was highly rumored to join All Elite Wrestling. Some fans even suggested that he was the one who was pulling Jon Moxley's strings in All Elite Wrestling. But, the former female WWE star could be the one behind it.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has yet to reveal who is the puppeteer of The Death Riders storyline and Deville could be a great element to use in the angle. She could introduce herself as the mastermind and try to take control of AEW from Tony Khan.

