Sonya Deville discusses possible frustration following WWE exit

WWE recently released many superstars including names like Blair Davenport, Authors of Pain, Sonya Deville, and more. The former Women's Tag Team Champion discussed her feelings following her WWE exit on the Daria and Toni Unwrapped YouTube channel.

Ad

Sonya Deville made her WWE debut in 2015 and was with the company for nearly 10 years. During this period, she worked with names like Paige, Mandy Rose, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler. On her podcast, Sonya discussed how she felt after getting released from the company:

"My trust in the universe allowed me to just be at peace with it instantly because you can't fight fate. Like that chapter was meant to close and all these beautiful blessings were meant to come."

Ad

Trending

She added:

"The way things happen like is there anything more like serendipitous. Like it just it happened for a reason so how could you be mad at that?oHow could you be upset or frustrated?" [From 04:45 to 05:18]

Check out the full video here:

Ad

Deville was a part of the faction named Pure Fusion Collective (PFC) with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler before getting released. Fans are eager to see what the future holds for the star.

WWE recently released many other superstars with Sonya Deville

WWE announced the release of multiple stars at the beginning of February. The first news came when former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander announced his departure from the company. This was followed by names like Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, Sonya Deville, and Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering.

Ad

The news came as a shock as superstars like Isla Dawn and Sonya Deville appeared on WWE television just a few weeks prior to their release. The Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria also took to X (fka Twitter) to wish Isla Dawn good luck for her future.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Getting released from WWE may seem like a setback but has helped shape the careers of stars like Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. It would be interesting to see where these superstars go from here.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Daria and Toni Unwrapped podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE