"Shayna [Baszler] decided to really double-down on wrestling" - AEW star discloses WWE Superstar's impact on decision to wrestle 

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are two WWE Superstars who had impressive careers in MMA. The pair were good friends throughout their UFC careers and their relationship continues to this day. AEW star Marina Shafir recently disclosed how the four horsewomen of MMA took up wrestling.

Rousey is currently in the midst of her second reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. With the assistance of Baszler, the duo have been wreaking havoc pn the women's division of the blue brand.

While speaking on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Shafir reflected on how everyone got the wrestling bug despite not discussing or having planned a career in it:

“It wasn’t ever really like a conversation. It was more like a mutual understanding. Right before Ronda [Rousey] fought Holly [Holm], I had hurt my neck really bad. I was out from two herniated discs, and trying to at least get back into at least competing in Jujitsu and rehabbing. I was in my own thing. At that time, Shayna [Baszler] decided to really double-down on wrestling. She was getting ready to go to Japan. We just were on different paths.” [H/T 411 Wrestling]

Mia Yim is seemingly unhappy with Ronda Rousey teaming up with Shayna Baszler in WWE

Mia Yim returned to WWE earlier this month to help AJ Styles and The OC take care of their 'Rhea problem'. She later joined Team Bianca in their battle against Team Bayley for the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

While appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Yim cited her disappointment in the two stars working together:

"Shayna! We lived together for years and she put me in a sleeper hold just for me to experience what its like. And no, it's not fair that not only Shayna, but Ronda together on the same page. *Sighs* We're trying to live and make a living, that's what we're trynna do," Mia said

Baszler and Rousey are a vicious duo and will go to any extent to take out their opponents. Shayna kickstarted her career in the company on the developmental brand and is a former NXT Women's Champion.

