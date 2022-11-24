Recently returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim claims that pairing SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with Shayna Baszler is unfair.

Ronda and Shayna share a long history, which goes back to their time as MMA fighters. Having been friends for years, the two were part of the famed Four-Horsewomen of MMA collective along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades have now come together to form an on-screen partnership ahead of Rousey's title defense against Shotzi at Survivor Series this Saturday. The duo even laid out the green-haired superstar backstage a couple of weeks ago on Friday.

Yim, who made her WWE return on the November 7 episode of RAW to join the face team in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump. During her appearance, she commented on the pairing of the two former MMA stars on the blue brand. She claimed that the two coming together is unfair to the rest of the locker room.

"Shayna! We lived together for years and she put me in a sleeper hold just for me to experience what its like. And no, it's not fair that not only Shayna, but Ronda together on the same page. *Sighs* We're trying to live and make a living, that's what we're trynna do," Mia said [51:35 to 52:02]

Shotzi took on Shayna Baszler in a singles match on last week's episode of SmackDown and walked away with a victory via roll-up.

Shotzi has promised to give Ronda Rousey the "fight of her life"

Shotzi shocked the WWE Universe when she won the Six-Pack Challenge on the November 11 episode of SmackDown to challenge the brand's Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. She last eliminated Lacey Evans in a match that also included Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.

Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown following her win, the tank-riding superstar promised the WWE Universe that she will give Ronda Rousey, who she will be taking on at Survivor Series on November 26, the best fight of her life.

"Honestly, I am just filled with so many emotions right now. I can't help but think about just everything I've gone through this year. Everything that I have overcome, the good, the bad, it has led me to this moment. And I am more than ready to give Ronda the fight of her life. Even if she wants to bring Shayna in, to bully me, it doesn't matter. I'm here and she's getting it." [From 0:57 - 1:28]

Amidst her second reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey has held the title since the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8, where she defeated Liv Morgan for the belt.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments down below!

