WWE star threatens to put Ronda Rousey through the "fight of her life"

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently sounded off a warning to current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Shotzi was part of a high-stakes six-pack challenge this week alongside Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans. She won the match when she planted Lacey with a Never Wake Up to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the number one contender this week on SmackDown Lowdown. Shotzi was visibly emotional after the win and mentioned how all the hardships had led to this moment. She detailed that she was ready for Ronda and would not be bullied or intimated by The Rowdy One or her partner in crime, Shayna Baszler.

"Honestly, I am just filled with so many emotions right now. I can't help but think about just everything I've gone through this year. Everything that I have overcome, the good, the bad, it has led me to this moment. And I am more than ready to give Ronda the fight of her life. Even if she wants to bring Shayna in, to bully me, it doesn't matter. I'm here and she's getting it." [From 0:57 - 1:28]

You can watch the full interview here:

Shotzi will face Shayna Baszler next week on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of the six-pack challenge, Baszler and Ronda cornered Shotzi in a backstage segment. Shayna caught her in a sleeper hold and put the new challenger to sleep before walking off.

After her monumental win this week on the blue brand, Shotzi will once again be tested against the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler.

Shotzi is definitely in the fight of her life against Ronda Rousey and the weeks leading up to Survivor Series could prove to be very tough for the 30-year-old star.

Do you think Shotzi can dethrone Ronda at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes