"She was with me when I hated wrestling" - When Alexa Bliss helped save her 34-year-old ex's WWE career

Alexa Bliss was very supportive of the career of a current AEW star who was her ex-boyfriend, and they still remain friends after his WWE release.

Many may not know that the former WWE women's champion, Alexa Bliss, was previously in a relationship with the current AEW star, Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy).

After his release from the WWE back in 2021, Buddy Matthews opened up on his relationship with Bliss and how she had been highly supportive of his career while talking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight:

"I'm grateful for Alexa Bliss. She was a massive, pivotal point since I lived here. Massive. We shared dogs together. They're my family. Rest in peace, Larry (Bliss and Murphy's pet pig who recently passed away). She's (Bliss) been pivotal," said Murphy about Bliss. "She was with me when I hated it (pro wrestling). We had the ups and downs. She was riding that rollercoaster too, but... I don't think that I would've lasted as long. She helped me - she was the shoulder to lean on when stuff got hard. So, I'm definitely thankful for her." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Alexa Bliss dated Buddy Matthews until 2018

While Alexa Bliss is currently married to the popular musician Ryan Cabrera and also expecting a child.

As admitted by Little Miss Bliss, she was in a relationship with Matthews until 2018. Nonetheless, even after going their separate ways, the two still share a great friendship with each other. Alexa also let her fans know about it through a tweet.

"Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018 . We share the animals and are friends :)," Bliss tweeted

They still have huge respect for one another and are grateful for the support from the fans. Meanwhile, Matthews is currently dating WWE star Rhea Ripley.

