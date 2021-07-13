"I'm grateful for Alexa Bliss" - recently released WWE star hails the five-time Women's Champion

Buddy Murphy says he is grateful for the help and support Alexa Bliss has provided him in the past.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Buddy Murphy was asked about three things he is grateful for in life.

Murphy stated that he is grateful for the opportunity WWE gave him, which made him a better performer, among other things. He was also grateful to have met Alexa Bliss, his ex-fiance and current WWE star.

"I'm grateful for Alexa Bliss. She was a massive, pivotal point since I lived here. Massive. We shared dogs together. They're my family. Rest in peace, Larry (Bliss and Murphy's pet pig who recently passed away). She's (Bliss) been pivotal," said Murphy about Bliss.

"She was with me when I hated it (pro wrestling). We had the ups and downs. She was riding that rollercoaster too, but... I don't think that I would've lasted as long. She helped me - she was the shoulder to lean on when stuff got hard. So, I'm definitely thankful for her."

The former WWE star also said he is grateful "in advance" for the next chapter in his pro wrestling career.

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy's relationship

Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018 . We share the animals and are friends :)✌🏻 https://t.co/Fo6iwgSlYJ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. They called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera.

Murphy and Bliss were part of a trio in NXT alongside Wesley Blake. The trio didn't make it to the main roster together, but all three did eventually move up, with Bliss enjoying the most success with five women's titles.

Murphy was released by WWE in June, just two months after Blake.

