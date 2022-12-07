"She is the spy Of WWE" - Wrestling fans wildly speculate about AEW personality re-uniting with Triple H following contract expiry

AEW personality Renee Paquette recently disclosed her contract details, and this has caused some wrestling fans to believe that she might be playing All Elite Wrestling and WWE against each other from the inside.

Paquette recently revealed that she signed a three-year deal when she initially joined AEW. This means that she will be with the company until 2025 as an on-screen talent.

However, Paquette also revealed that she has a separate three-year contract that allows her to act as a backstage producer. This means that she has more control over backstage segments and her sit-down interviews.

Upon hearing this news, some wrestling fans began speculating due to the shocking development that William Regal could potentially be returning to WWE. This was despite reports of him having a three-year deal of his own with AEW as well.

Renee Paquette did talk to WWE before she debuted for AEW

Ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE, he has made a point of bringing back multiple superstars who had previously been released. Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross are among some of the most notable returns.

One person who wasn't released from WWE but did leave the company was Renee Paquette. She departed the promotion in 2020 after eight years.

Paquette confirmed on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast that WWE wanted her to be one of those surprise returns. However, she chose All Elite Wrestling to be with her husband Jon Moxley.

“The more I was thinking about it and figuring out what that looks like and what the future looks like, I was like, ‘No, I want to be in AEW.’ I want to be part of this company that is growing and developing. I want to help. I want to help lend whatever knowledge I have in this space to make things good, I want to do a good job, I want to be on the road with my husband, that makes life easier." (H/T Fightful)

Are you a fan of Renee Paquette? Let us know in the comments section down below!

