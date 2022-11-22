Former RAW personality confirms WWE return talks with Triple H before signing with AEW

WWE has long since been the most dominating wrestling promotion, but somehow former commentator, presenter, and interviewer, Renee Paquette chose AEW over the Stamford-based promotion. In a recent interview, the Paquette confirmed the WWE's interest in her.

While Paquette has never and likely never will be a professional wrestler, her backstage input and presence are seemingly very sought after. Despite parting ways with WWE back in 2020, the promotion still seemed to want her back.

During her recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast, Paquette recalled the deal WWE made her and why she ultimately went with AEW.

“The more I was thinking about it and figuring out what that looks like and what the future looks like, I was like, ‘No, I want to be in AEW.’ I want to be part of this company that is growing and developing. I want to help. I want to help lend whatever knowledge I have in this space to make things good, I want to do a good job, I want to be on the road with my husband, that makes life easier.

Continuing, Renee revealed that it was due to Jon Moxley's input and their decision as a family unit that she became All-Elite.

"It was more so that and it was more conversations Jon and I were having. That was one of those first big moments, ‘We have to make a decision as a family.’ Not that I can’t do what I want, but you have family conversations about what makes the most sense for everyone.” (H/T: Fightful)

While there's no way to confirm it, WWE could possibly have wanted to get Paquette on board to make a Jon Moxley return all the more likely. Unfortunately, for WWE and its fans, Moxley signed a contract extension that will see him work with AEW well into 2027.

Renee Paquette has clearly put her days in WWE behind her, as she's very excited to be in AEW

Unlike many of the stars who parted ways with WWE between 2020 and 2021, Paquette's departure was of her own volition. Due to this, the rumors of the promotion's interest were awfully surprising, but it seems like she has no intentions of returning.

During the same interview, Paquette detailed why she loves working for AEW and her favorite backstage personalities.

“I love being able to collaborate with people, I love doing the backstage segments and talking to Sonjay, talking to different talent, talking to Don Callis. It’s fun trying to figure out what those things are rather than just being handed a piece of paper and go and do that. I enjoyed that for many years, but it’s fun being able to do it this way.” (H/T: Fightful)

What could be next for Renee in AEW? Since the promotion is ever-expanding, there might just be a lot left for her to still attain.

