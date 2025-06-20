Shocking name to help Mercedes Mone defeat Toni Storm and make history at AEW All In? Exploring the chances!

AEW All In: Texas will feature one of the biggest dream showdowns in professional wrestling. 'Timeless' Toni Storm will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Mercedes Mone. To have a shocking conclusion to this highly anticipated match, the promotion can book a massive betrayal to leave the audience stunned.

Mina Shirakawa recently signed with AEW. She was unable to defeat Storm for her title at Double or Nothing. Since then, the duo has remained aligned on television.

However, a shocking twist could see Shirakawa become the reason for Storm's downfall. Being unable to defeat The Hollywood Starlet on more than one occasion in high-stakes matches, she could attack Storm behind the referee's back out of frustration and help Mercedes Mone add a sixth championship to her collection.

This could mark the start of a heated feud between Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm. Moreover, it could also result in other rising talents getting an opportunity to compete for the AEW Women's World Title against the dominant megastar, Mercedes Mone.

AEW star Mercedes Mone was named a dream opponent by a former WWE Superstar

While it remains to be seen whether Mina Shirakawa will help Mercedes Mone win at AEW All In: Texas, a rising star has set her sights on The CEO. That is former WWE NXT talent, Cora Jade.

Now known as Elayna Black, she stated that Mone was her ultimate dream opponent. With both of them no longer a part of WWE, she remained optimistic that a showdown between them could finally happen while speaking to Chris Van Vliet.

“That’s my current dream match. I feel like her and Bayley were my favorites out of the four Horsewomen. I loved all of them, but I feel like I really, really looked up to them two specifically. I feel like I just felt the most connected to them two because Mercedes was always writing in her notebook too. And I feel like I look at her and see aspects of myself too. So to be able to wrestle her now, where we both have had our time in WWE and we’re both doing our own thing now and doing whatever we want creatively, I feel like that is the ultimate dream match.” [H/T: Chris Van Vliet.com]

Should Mercedes Mone dethrone Toni Storm at All In: Texas, and Elayna Black signs with All Elite Wrestling in the near future, her dream match could come to fruition in one of the biggest pro wrestling promotions in the world.

