  • Shocking return; Death Riders to destroy popular star?- 3 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite following WrestleDream 2025

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:24 GMT
This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the aftermath of an exciting WrestleDream event. The last weekend's show was an incredible pay-per-view that deliver some pivotal moments for AEW's future. Therefore, fans have their eyes set on Dynamite to see what is next for the Jacksonville-based promotion from here on.

From a huge title match to an appearance of a top star, several things are advertised for the show this week. However, fans predict that Tony Khan might have some surprises in store to kick off the next chapter of All Elite Wrestling. Considering the fact that AEW's next pay-per-view is Full Gear, the company is likely to start its build for the spectacle from this week onwards.

Therefore, let's discuss 3 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite following WrestleDream 2025:

#3. MJF returns to take down Hangman Page

Hangman Page successfully defended his AEW World Championship at WrestleDream. Now, he looks forward to his next challenge in the company. However, his former rival MJF has made it clear in his last appearance that he is looking to regain his position at the top upon his return. Therefore, there is a possibility that he might make a comeback on Dynamite to take down Page.

The Cowboy has a rich history with The Salth of the Earth in AEW, and fans are expected to enjoy one more chapter in their rivalry. Besides, Maxwell Jacob Friedman currently holds the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal Contract. He might reveal that he plans to execute his contract at Full Gear next month upon his potential return to AEW Dynamite this week.

#2. Death Riders destroys Darby Allin

Darby Allin scored a big win over Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in their 'I-Quit' Match. While Allin managed to duck the threat of Death Riders at the pay-per-view, the wicked faction is seemingly not down with him just yet. Therefore, there is a possibility that the Moxley-led group might destroy The Daredevil with a wild attack on AEW Dynamite this week.

Such an angle could extend the ongoing feud between Allin and Moxley for the coming weeks. Besides, AEW is set to have its Blood & Guts event in November. There are chances that Death Riders might compete in that match against a team led by Darby Allin. By delivering the popular star a barbaric ambush this week, Moxley and Co. can lay down the foundation for the Blood & Guts match.

#1. Hurt Syndicate becomes new AEW World Trios Champion on AEW Dynamite

Hurt Syndicate is set to face The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Dynamite this week. The champions recently turned heel at AEW WrestleDream by delivering an attack to Hangman Page. Therefore, this match is expected to continue the same story. There are chances that Page might take his revenge on The Opps during this match by costing it the Trios Titles.

Such an angle could help Hurt Syndicate to re-establish itself in AEW by becoming the new champions. It can be a huge shocker for the fans to witness a random title change on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Additionally, fans have been giving Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, a babyface like reaction in the company. Therefore, the title change could be a eye-catching moment this week.

