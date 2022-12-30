"Should be Taker at Mania" - Twitter reacts as WWE Hall of Famer teases imminent retirement match in AEW

Fans have reacted on social media after WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Sting confirmed that he has mapped out the final chapter of his career.

Sting's AEW run has been a second life of sorts for The Icon, given the fact that he was forced to retire due to a severe neck injury in 2015. He has been with the company since 2020, debuting at Winter is Coming to forge a bond with Darby Allin. They remain undefeated when competing as a unit, having defeated major teams like FTR and the Bullet Club.

At the age of 63, however, there is surely an endgame in sight for The Icon. He confirmed as much recently, revealing that he has plans for his protege, Darby Allin, to play a role in his final stretch.

Fans have since poured their thoughts on the matter onto social media. There were some who made it clear where and how they want The Icon to retire.

Others made demands for him and Allin to have a title run before he retires.

Some even took the bold prediction route, suggesting that Darby was going to betray his mentor.

Jake David @Jake3454 @WONF4W So glad that he didn't have to end his career with that neck injury. Great he can end his career on his terms. @WONF4W So glad that he didn't have to end his career with that neck injury. Great he can end his career on his terms.

Your Girl or Mother's Favorite @Darealseanmoney Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Sting has plotted career ‘endgame,’ Darby Allin will be part of it dlvr.it/Sg6GHf Sting has plotted career ‘endgame,’ Darby Allin will be part of it dlvr.it/Sg6GHf https://t.co/72MV2UHFi1 I'm glad Sting has found his "Lex Luger" towards the end of his career. Lex Luger was very instrumental in the beginning of Sting's career when he became a star. And Darby Allin is very instrumental in the end of Sting career. It feels Full Circle. I enjoy Sting & Darby as a duo twitter.com/WONF4W/status/… I'm glad Sting has found his "Lex Luger" towards the end of his career. Lex Luger was very instrumental in the beginning of Sting's career when he became a star. And Darby Allin is very instrumental in the end of Sting career. It feels Full Circle. I enjoy Sting & Darby as a duo twitter.com/WONF4W/status/…

MC BISCUIT @emceebiscuit twitter.com/wrestlingcover… 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



OfficialLoneWolf @OficialLoneWolf 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Devin Garrett @Devo662 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Sting last wrestled at AEW Full Gear, teaming with Allin against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He had arthroscopic surgery recently and has been recuperating.

Darby Allin will face Samoa Joe next week on AEW Dynamite

When he is not partnering with Sting in tag team action, Darby Allin has cemented himself as a top singles competitor. He held the TNT Championship for 186 days between 2020 and 2021 and has remained a contender without gold around his waist.

His love affair with the TNT title has continued even recently as he last challenged Samoa Joe for the belt earlier this month. His challenge ended in failure via stoppage, and he later received a Muscle Buster onto the underside of his skateboard.

Darby returned during this week's episode of Dynamite, coming to Wardlow's rescue as he had similarly fallen victim to Samoa Joe. It's now been confirmed that the pair will rematch during next week's episode of Dynamite.

What would you like to see from Sting before he retires? Join the discussion in the comments below.

