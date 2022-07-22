What does the FTW Championship in Tony Khan's AEW mean?

The resurgence of the FTW Championship in Tony Khan's company has crossed the two-year mark. Ever wondered about its roots and what exactly it stands for?

The FTW Championship has been an outlaw title, gloriously illustrating the legendary ECW legend Taz's legacy. In 1998, Taz was unable to challenge Shane Douglas for the ECW World Title as the latter was injured. Tired of waiting, he saw himself as the uncrowned champion and introduced the FTW Championship.

The black-and-orange title became synonymous with the three words that the wrestling legend stood for......FTW (F*** The World). Taz was a one-man wrecking crew who carried the meanest streak in ECW with his vicious suplexes and choke holds.

Prior to Fyter Fest 2020, Tony Khan announced a ground-breaking change in the pro-wrestling world. On 2nd July 2020, Taz reinstated the FTW title and awarded it to Brian Cage. The Machine was scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship but the latter had to undergo quarantine over a COVID scare.

The circumstances mirrored the title's inception in 1998 and the timing was spot on. Brian Cage became the 3rd person in pro-wrestling history to don the FTW title.

Taz was in possession of the title for 21 years before Tony Khan brought it back into the public eye. AEW has proudly shared its ECW influence since its inception, and the FTW Championship symbolizes the rich heritage of the hardcore environment it was born into.

Tony Khan is seemingly giving some credence to the FTW title

AEW President Tony Khan has always been vocal about being an ECW fan. Time and again, there have been numerous matches in the promotion portraying the intensity and vibe of an ECW-style bout.

In June 2021, Team Taz betrayed Brian Cage, allowing Ricky Starks to take advantage and win the FTW Championship. Starks became the first person to win the FTW title in an AEW match. ''The Absolute'' has been the title holder for a total of 373 days thus far.

Mr. Khan recently booked an FTW title defense on this week's Dynamite. Ricky Starks successfully defended the championship against Cole Karter. After the match, the Champion demanded more competition and Danhausen surprisingly emerged to answer the open challenge.

Starks will be defending the FTW title against Danhausen on the July 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be the first time that the FTW Championship will be defended in two consecutive weeks.

It will be interesting to see how the AEW boss handles the FTW business in the coming weeks.

