Smackdown Superstar may have made a mistake by choosing Triple H-led WWE over AEW 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back many of the stars that the promotion released under Vince McMahon's reign. Although the hype was impressive at the time, many names, including Karrion Kross, have now fallen off, when they could've worked well in AEW.

Kross' run with the promotion before his first release was notably poorly-received once he made it to the main roster. With terrible ring gear and a desaturated character, Karrion Kross lost what made his NXT run so memorable.

Despite being reunited with his wife Scarlett Bordeaux, he isn't any closer to the main event than he was before his release. So far, he's had a decent feud with Drew McIntyre, which he unfortunately ended up losing. He is currently engaged in a disconnected storyline with Rey Mysterio.

If Kross decides to jump over to AEW at this point, he could have detailed storylines with The House of Black, Miro, or even finally get revenge on Adam Cole. Either way, it doesn't seem like his character is working out in WWE, and AEW is the only other big promotion where he can establish himself as a major star.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Karrion Kross notably spoke out against his underutilization in WWE during a controversial interview

Before jumping back to WWE, Kross was one of the reoccurring stars of the Control Your Narrative promotion, alongside EC3 and Braun Strowman. However, upon receiving an opportunity to return to the sports entertainment giant, Karrion Kross instead opted to reinvent himself over continuing CYN.

MWF.14 @MWF142 #Smackdown

OMG WOOOW

.

TICK TOCK TICK TOCK

Is Baaaaaack karrion kross is Baaaack

This amazing big surprise

kross return for wwe

.

Thank you triple h OMG WOOOWTICK TOCK TICK TOCKIs Baaaaaack karrion kross is BaaaackThis amazing big surprisekross return for wweThank you triple h #Smackdown OMG WOOOW 😭.TICK TOCK TICK TOCKIs Baaaaaack karrion kross is BaaaackThis amazing big surprise 😭kross return for wwe 🔥.Thank you triple h 😭 https://t.co/aoDgmQ8jk1

During an interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Kross opened up about his utilization in WWE and while he seemed grateful for being in the promotion, he claimed that he's not getting over with fans.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn't say it, but I'm just going to say it. I actually get really p**sed because it's not enough. It's not enough. I haven't reached my full potential yet, and people haven't seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program," Kross said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Since Karrion Kross is slowly becoming unhappy with his career in WWE, perhaps now would be a good chance to jump over to AEW instead, where he could have all the dream matches listed above.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes