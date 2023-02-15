"I actually get really p**sed, because it's not enough" - WWE star Karrion Kross breaks silence about his current position in the company

Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently stated that the opportunities he has received in WWE are insufficient.

It may sound strange for someone who regularly appears on SmackDown to complain about the opportunities he's been given in WWE. However, The Doom Walker claimed he's irritated that he hasn't been able to show the audience what he's truly capable of.

Kross isn't implying that he hasn't been given opportunities under the Triple H regime. While he appreciates the opportunities he's been given in WWE since his return, Kross acknowledged that it's not enough to win people over.

The Doom Walker spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover and candidly voiced his frustrations with his current position in WWE.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn't say it, but I'm just going to say it. I actually get really p**sed because it's not enough. It's not enough. I haven't reached my full potential yet, and people haven't seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program," Kross said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Karrion Kross addressed that he would work on himself to reach the top of the ladder in the WWE

The 37-year-old SmackDown star didn't want to come across as ungrateful for the opportunities he was given.

During the same interview, Karrion Kross stated that he is confident that people will be blown away once he has the opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of on a larger scale.

"Once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I've done where people on a major scale haven't seen it? People are going to be blown away. And I'm going to fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot," he continued. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Karrion Kross' main feud since his return to WWE in August 2022 has been with former champion Drew McIntyre and legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if The Doom Walker will rekindle his rivalry with Mysterio or challenge someone else on WWE programming.

