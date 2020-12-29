'Some guys just don't want to leave it alone' - Booker T on the reason behind Sting joining AEW

Sting's AEW debut on the 'Winter is Coming' episode of AEW Dynamite will be discussed for years to come. All roads potentially lead to Sting having another match, and while Booker T isn't a fan of the idea, the WWE Hall of Famer did share his views about the reason that might have compelled Sting to join AEW.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Booker T explained the possible reason why Sting chose to end his wrestling hiatus to sign with AEW.

Booker T felt that some guys in the business just don't want to leave it. Booker T added that Sting probably intends to walk away from the business on his own terms, and AEW provides him with the perfect opportunity to do it.

"Hey bro, some guys just don't want to quit. Some guys just don't want to leave it alone, and that's what they do, you know? I never thought I'd see Sting doing this at 61 years old. I just didn't think that. But I was talking on my show just last week, it's hard sometimes to walk away from this business, and then again, after you've done it for so long, you want to walk away from it your way."

He didn't get a chance to do that in WWE: Booker T on Sting's motivations behind joining AEW

Booker T also said that Sting wasn't given a chance to go out his way in WWE, but AEW is a different platform. Booker T himself never wanted to wrestle his whole life, but he gave props to other legendary performers who got themselves back into the business.

"He didn't get a chance to do that in WWE. So maybe now in AEW, he feels like he has a chance to go out there and do it his way and walk away from it. But for me, more power to those guys who want to go out there and do that, but I wasn't one of those guys that wanted to wrestle my whole life."

The creative direction for Sting on AEW is heading towards a possible showdown against Team Taz. Sting retired from in-ring competition after his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2016 due to a career-ending neck injury.

Could we see Sting return to the ring in AEW, possibly for a match in a protected environment or a cinematic offering?