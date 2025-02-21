Star whose last WWE match was 700+ days ago to debut at AEW Revolution and cost Jon Moxley? Potential twist explored

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to main event Revolution against Cope. However, a former WWE star could debut and remove The One True King from his throne. Beth Phoenix, the former TNT Champion's wife could make her debut and help her husband to win the top prize. She has been a free agent since August 2024.

The Glamazon is a WWE Hall of Famer who made numerous contributions to the development of women's wrestling. After her full-time career ended, she and Cope teamed up twice in mixed tag team action in 2022 and 2023. Her last match happened at the 2023 Elimination Champion PLE, 734 days ago on February 18, 2023, when she and her husband defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

The Death Riders are constantly by the side of Jon Moxley and help him retain the world title. Marina Shafir has been working as an X-factor in Mox's title defenses. She cleverly takes advantage of the briefcase and weakens Moxley's opponents. To tackle this situation, Beth Phoenix might debut at Revolution and help Cope become an AEW World Champion.

Another challenger awaits Jon Moxley

Bobby Lashley, currently holding the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Shelton Benjamin, recently called out Moxley.

While speaking with Sporting Tribune, The All Mighty claimed that Jon Moxley doesn't come face-to-face with him. He also stated that after the Hurt Syndicate gets "rid" of the tag team championship, Bobby Lashley will turn his attention to the AEW World Title.

"I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step," he said.

It will be interesting to see which star will defeat the Puryevor of Violence for the world championship.

