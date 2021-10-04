5 Surprising picks for the Joker in Casino ladder match on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW recently announced a massive seven-man Casino ladder match to crown a new #1 contender for Kenny Omega's World Championship.

The bout will take place on the upcoming episode of the Dynamite edition, which will also be the flagship show's second anniversary.

So far, the company has unveiled six participants featuring Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Andrade El Idolo, and PAC. In addition to that, a Joker will also partake, which will be revealed right before the match.

Throughout the year, Tony Khan has swerved its fans by bringing an unexpected name to his promotion. There's no doubt he's holding another massive surprise up his sleeve this week. With multiple hottest free agents still looming in the wrestling market, the company might bring one of them.

Moreover, a few superstars have been on the sidelines for quite some time, so the stage seems set for them to make their return. Now, without further ado, let's dive into five possible superstars that could be revealed as the Joker for the ladder match this Wednesday.

#5 Miro may have AEW World Championship in mind

Miro @ToBeMiro What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion What I was is dead. I am born again. I am The Redeemer. God’s Favorite Champion https://t.co/cNSQmMdS15

In a surprising turn of events last week, Miro lost his TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara. As exciting as it was to see a title change, the decision felt absurd since The Redeemer started to become one of the popular acts in AEW.

Regardless, his loss could be a blessing in disguise if the company has bigger plans for him. We have often witnessed superstars entering the main event picture after dropping their secondary title.

Miro has tremendously elevated his character and in-ring performance. He seems more than ready to fight for the coveted prize of this promotion. Even if he's not winning the entire match, the former WWE superstar will still be in the spotlight.

#4 Lio Rush could prove to be the dark horse in AEW's Casino ladder match

Lio Rush, who made a cameo appearance at Double or Nothing earlier this year, is finally All Elite. Given his high-flying ability, he could be the perfect addition to the ladder match.

The former WWE superstar may have vengeance on mind as Matt Hardy will also be competing in the match. The latter eliminated Rush from the battle royale a few months ago. He could seek revenge by preventing Hardy from winning the bout. It could reignite a fresh feud on television down the road.

Whether or not AEW chooses to go in that direction, Lio Rush's mere presence in the upcoming match will keep fans at bated breath.

Edited by Abhinav Singh