"When I'm on, watch something else" - Sting hits back at his doubters after AEW Revolution

AEW star and wrestling legend Sting has spoken out against his detractors who think that the former WCW Champion wrestling at 62 years of age is a bad idea. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to state that if they don't like it, they can turn the channel.

Despite being one of the lesser hyped matches for AEW Revolution, the Tornado Trios match between Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara against Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy was a spectacle. Fans were left wanting more from the six men involved.

The highlight of the match for many was the sight of Sting jumping off an arena balcony and delivering a frog splash on Andrade who was down on a stack of four tables.

Speaking at the AEW media scrum after the Revolution pay-per-view went off the air, Sting was asked about his doubters and what he thought about them. Here's what he had to say:

"I don't know of any. There are out there, I guess. I don't mean that in a prideful or arrogant way. I'm sure, there have always been (doubters) my whole career, even as a young man. There will always be people out there who will hate you no matter what, you're never going to be able to do the right thing in their eyes. There will always be those people. I think wrestling fans seem to be very respectful and see that, at my age, I'm taking risks out there and I want it to be good and I wanted to be an entertainer and I'm having fun. What would I say to the pessimists, just tune me off when I'm on, watch something else." (H/T Fightful).

Sting wasn't the only one to take a risk at AEW Revolution

Seeing The Icon channel his inner daredevil was something that dropped the jaws of everyone in attendance this past Sunday. However, it wasn't the only big move that could have gone horribly wrong.

During the match, Sammy Guevara executed a Spanish Fly on Isiah Kassidy off the top of the entrance way through two tables. While the move looked incredibly dangerous, it was confirmed after the show ended that both men left the match with only a few cuts and bruises.

