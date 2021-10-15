5 most unforgettable recent debuts on AEW Dynamite 

When AEW stepped foot into the wrestling world almost two years ago, not many people would have thought it would become the juggernaut that it is today. All the credit goes to Tony Khan and his management for making it possible.

In hindsight, multiple stars laid the foundation for the company, notably four EVPs - Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Even the higher-ups created a desirable working environment for their employees, which grabbed eyeballs from all over the world and prompted even well-settled wrestlers to jump over to this promotion.

Several ex-WWE Superstars jumped over to All Elite Wrestling to pursue their passion. For them, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Tony Khan booked them equally based on talent, irrespective of age or status.

Today, the company holds the most stacked and impressive roster, a blend of youngsters and legendary stars. Some of the arrivals took place on the Dynamite show, which gives goosebumps every time we look back on it.

Now, without further ado, let's take a look at those unforgettable debuts that transpired on the flagship show.

#5 Sting stunned the wrestling world by making his AEW Dynamite debut last year

On December 2, 2020, during AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Sting showed up in his old crow persona. It was a spine-chilling entrance with snow falling from the top, which also explained the theme behind the special show. It was his first appearance on the TNT network since the final episode of WCW Nitro almost two decades ago.

He entered the ring surrounded by the worn-out Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, and Arn Anderson, who suffered a massive beating from Team Taz.

The faction had already left the ring after witnessing Sting entering the squared circle. The Icon's mere presence made the segment a must-see bit of television. Even though he didn't utter a single word, his staredown with each man in the ring gave goosebumps to everyone watching.

The AEW star then embarked on writing the final chapter of his wrestling career. So far, he has competed in four tag-team matches alongside Darby Allin and emerged victorious in all of them. Sting performed incredibly well in those matches and showed no signs of ring rust. He's truly a living legend of pro wrestling today.

