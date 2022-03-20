Recalling Sting's 5 most brutal bumps in AEW

Sting is one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the world. His Iconic facepaint was once the face of WCW and TNA, and the star has done more than prove his worth across the years.

Today, he is pushing 63 years old - an age many wrestlers don't even reach, let alone are able to still compete at this level. Truly, The Icon has proven that wrestlers can go far past their prime and still be legitimate.

Other than simply wrestling at 63, Sting has continuously pushed himself as he goes up against wrestlers 40 years his junior. The Vigilante has - on occasion - taken flight in AEW and shocked fans with just how much he's still able to do.

This list will take a look at 5 of his most brutal - yet memorable - bumps in AEW. If you spot any we've missed, please sound off in the comments section below, so we can add them to another list in the future.

5. Sting's first Stinger Splash against Brian Cage

The Icon getting some much needed revenge against Brian Cage.

Sting's AEW debut was a shocking moment that was only topped once CM Punk debuted in the promotion. At first, the star didn't say a word, his presence in the company was more than enough. He would soon reveal his intentions in AEW, aligning himself with Darby Allin.

This would quickly lead to a feud involving Team Taz. The Icon would then take a massive powerbomb from Brian Cage, leaving fans wondering if he could keep up at all.

The following week, The Icon would get revenge against The Machine. After a distraction from Allin, the 62-year-old would shockingly deliver a Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop. Proving himself to fans all around the world.

4. versus The Acclaimed during the Main Event of AEW Dynamite, 19 January 2022

While by 2022, Sting has proven to fans that he hasn't lost his touch at all. During the main event of Dynamite, The Icon and Darby Allin faced off against The Acclaimed. This was during their last feud where the duo created a parody music video poking fun at Allin and his Iconic mentor.

After breaking up a pin attempt from Max Caster, The Icon proceeded to clothesline the star out of the ring. Shortly after, the 62-year-old surprisingly lifted Anthony Bowens up over the top rope, effectively taking him out.

The former WCW Heavyweight Champion walked to the back of the stage and almost routinely dived off the stage, flattening Caster. This led to Allin being able to make quick work of Bowens and take the win.

3. Sting shocked fans when he dived off the poker chips at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

The Icon diving onto Men of the Year at the pay-per-view.

The Icon's first in-ring match came during AEW Double or Nothing 2021 as the star teamed up with Darby Allin against The Men of the Year. The teams faced off in front of a packed crowd at Daily's Place.

While Allin was mainly featured in the match, Sting took a shocking dive. Early in the bout, Scorpio Sky hit The Icon with a massive suplex on the stage. However, the star quickly jumped right back up. The 62-year-old tossed Sky off the Poker Chips and shockingly took a massive dive off onto both Ethan Page and Sky.

2. The Icon and Darby Allin teaming up with CM Punk at AEW Holiday Bash

During one of the most unimaginable team-ups, Sting and Darby Allin joined forces with CM Punk as he faced MJF and FTR. The three stars all painted their faces in solidarity, with Punk sporting paint similar to The Icon's Surfer gimmick days.

While the match largely served to push the Punk vs MJF rivalry, Allin and The Icon still managed to have important segments. After no-selling a DDT from Friedman, the 62-year-old sent him flying over the top rope into FTR.

While most stars would leave it there, the veteran wrestler climbed to the top rope and amazingly left off, landing on top of all three men.

1. Sting dives through three tables to take out Andrade at AEW Revolution

The Icon still has a ton of steam left in his "engine."

The most brutal bump is also the most recent one. At AEW Revolution, The Icon and Darby Allin teamed up with Sammy Guevara against Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy.

The tornado 6-man tag team match was a must-see across the board, but the most memorable was Sting's bump. The star clamored onto a crowd railing, where Andrade was laid down on top of three tables. To the awe of the crowd, the 62-year-old leaped off the railing and crashed onto Andrade through three tables.

Many young wrestlers would shudder at attempting such a leap, but at almost 63, the star is still proving why he's called The Icon.

