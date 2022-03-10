"They just did what Flair told him to do" - Wrestling legend claims that WWE Hall of Famer was instrumental to Sting's rise in the 90s (Exclusive)

Sting is an icon of professional wrestling and has had one of the most impressive careers the industry has seen. The AEW star started out as a bodybuilder with no knowledge of wrestling, but after witnessing a match in person, he gained an interest and switched careers.

Hardcore fans will recall The Icon wrestling beside The Ultimate Warrior before they took off as the Blade Runners. Both stars went their separate ways but retained their signature face paint. The Vigilante would reach a massive milestone in his career when he faced Ric Flair at WCW Clash of the Champions I in 1988.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Award Show, Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on The Icon's career. The former manager claimed that the star was put over by bookers and not through his own ability.

"Here’s an old story about Sting. He’s all gimmick, they came up with him because he wasn’t a good talker. Sometimes he could do a decent promo, that’s the best he’s ever done. But they just put guys in front of him that he beat and beat. I don’t think that he could tell you today of how he got over because they put him over."

Mantell continued by stating that the AEW star owes his career to Ric Flair.

"And he had a good look, you know, the white painted face and the design and all. Good looking, good body. But who helped him more than anything else was Flair. Flair took him to these 30-40 minute matches. I bet Sting has yet to suggest anything else, because they just did what Flair told him to do.” - Mantell said. (39:00)

You can check out the full interview below:

Dutch Mantell is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Ric Flair seems to have enjoyed Sting's match at AEW Revolution

This past Sunday, The Icon alongside Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara faced off against Andrade, Isaiah Kassidy and former AHFO member Matt Hardy.

Flair's soon-to-be son-in-law, Andrade, was the recipient of a massive Stinger splash through three tables, in a moment which the Hall of Famer seems to have thoroughly enjoyed.

What are your thoughts on Mantell's comments? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Sting's career in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far