Sting's AEW return to end with a major star attacking The Icon? Exploring the potential All In 2024 twist

Top AEW star Darby Allin might be set for a major heel turn during Sting's rumored return at All In 2024. The Daredevil is set to challenge Jack Perry for the TNT Championship on August 25th.

Despite his TNT Title match, Darby Allin will also be keeping a close eye on the AEW World Title Match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. Last month at Royal Rampage, Darby earned the opportunity to challenge the World Champion in the future. However, a major twist could be planned for Allin's character heading into his program for the World Title.

The Icon Sting is rumored to return at All In 2024 and has a close relationship with Darby Allin. The young star teamed up with The Icon throughout his farewell tour and even held the AEW World Tag Titles with The Vigilante. The company could pull a shocking twist at All In by making Darby Allin attack Sting during his return.

The potential turn will set Darby up as a credible heel against a strong baby face like Swerve Strickland or Bryan Danielson, who could defeat Swerve for the title at All In. Some recent reports also revealed that the promotion is high on crowing Darby Allin their World Champion in the near future.

Goldberg wanted to do a farewell with AEW veteran Sting

Goldberg and Sting are two pioneers of WCW and as both men were top stars in the promotion. Sting retired at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Meanwhile, Goldberg still considers himself an active professional wrestler.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Goldberg revealed that he reached out to Sting during his farewell tour in All Elite Wrestling, however, both sides never reached an agreement.

"I don't think I was ever close to making a deal with him. I think it was much more a realistic transition when Sting was involved. I reached out to Sting because I wanted to be a part. I thought he and I could do a farewell thing at some point together. But it wasn't about me. It was about Sting, and I could never overshadow anything that he does. But I don't want to convolute the waters. It would have been a nice crescendo, but it wasn't about me."

Sting retired from AEW in March, however, many rumors suggest that The Icon might show up at All In on Sunday. We'll have to wait and see what goes down in London.

