3 reasons why Sting should wrestle a singles match in AEW and 2 reasons he shouldn't

Sting is one of the most recognizable faces in wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer had a lengthy career in WCW that saw him evolve from the kid-friendly 'Surfer Sting' into "The Crow"-inspired avenger we know today.

The Icon was a dominant force in the '90s and '00s, racking up six World Heavyweight Championship reigns with WCW and running roughshod over the nWo at the height of pro wrestling's most popular era. He would go on to be the face of TNA in its golden age, winning the promotion's top title four times.

Historically, the veteran has done his best work in singles matches, but how would he hold up today? This list will explore three reasons why he should wrestle a singles match in AEW and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#3. SHOULD: Sting is an active legend and should be utilized while he can still move

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently 62, and while retirement age for most professions is 65 or thereabouts, professional athletes usually retire much sooner. Aside from the Rock 'N Roll Express, who are basically immortal, The Icon is the only mainstream wrestler over 60 who's still in active competition.

However, as impressive as he still is, The Stinger only has a handful of years left to perform at an entertaining level before he has to step away. Retirement is inevitable, and AEW should book the veteran in a singles match while they still can.

#2. SHOULD NOT: Sting is too old to perform by himself

The WCW legend works nicely alongside Darby Allin and oftentimes clears the ring on his own. However, he is visibly tired after only a few minutes. While the 62-year-old can pull off some amazing feats between rest stops in the corner, a singles match would be a different story.

Alone, Sting would be up against an opponent for a much longer period and won't have the option to tag out when he needs a breather. While he still seems to be in great shape, it's unclear if he'll be able to maintain his mobility for an extended time.

#2. SHOULD: Fans would come in droves to see The Icon perform in a singles match

The last time The Icon wrestled in a one-on-one match was during WWE Night Of Champions in 2015. He faced Seth Rollins in a losing effort to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It's been seven years since that fateful bout, and booking a singles match now would be a historic moment. The WWE Hall of Famer still maintains his mystique due to good character work and booking. His legions of fans would clamor to see The Icon in singles competition once again - if only for one more match.

#1. SHOULD NOT: His role as a mentor is far more important today than wrestling

While many wrestlers - even legendary ones - fall into obscurity, Sting has become even more relevant as a mentor in AEW than as a performer. He has immeasurable knowledge to pass along to younger athletes and would be better suited as a coach.

The Icon's current manager/tag partner role is very successful. At 62, the WWE Hall of Famer shines brightly alongside the flourishing talent of Darby Allin, and is more believable in that light.

#1. SHOULD: Sting's retirement match has to be a singles contest

Longtime fans might not want to think about this, but at some point The Icon will have to hang his boots up for good. When that fateful day comes, he should face a worthy opponent.

Sting's initial retirement came after that 2015 match against Seth Rollins, which saw him accidentally injured by a buckle bomb. No one wanted to see the legend go out like that, but in AEW, he could have his redemption and end his career on his own terms.

His retirement match could begin with a legendary feud that could lead into passing the torch to the victor. Being the one to retire The Icon will also significantly boost any wrestler's career. For this reason alone, Sting should absolutely have one more singles match.

