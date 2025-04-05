Swerve Strickland won't be allowed to dethrone Jon Moxley, here's why

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at the AEW Revolution in March to become the number 1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. He will challenge the champion for the title at Dynasty on April 6, 2025, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

However, we believe that he will be unsuccessful in his quest to dethrone The True King at the PPV. Here's why:

Jon Moxley has locked the soul of AEW in a briefcase

The AEW World Championship is the highest prize in the company. The title represents the company's soul. Ever since winning the gold, Jon Moxley has locked it away in a briefcase.

Mox's entire reign has been focused on keeping the title out of others' hands, creating a situation where the fans feel he has deprived them of the World Title. He has meticulously constructed the deprivation levels to perfection, ensuring a challenging and engaging experience for the fans.

AEW needs someone to save its soul

According to the storyline, the person who will dethrone The Purveyor of Violence should focus solely on winning the gold. They should be the one to restore the very foundation of AEW by aiming to bring back prestige to the World Title.

The savior of AEW shouldn't prioritize personal glory over the greater good. The star should be driven by the motive of safeguarding the promotion's future, which clearly doesn't align with Swerve Strickland's current goals.

Swerve Strickland is self-centered

It has been a few weeks since Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland started their rivalry, and the latter has barely mentioned the AEW World Championship or the briefcase in which The Death Riders' leader has stored the title. Despite the significance of the briefcase in the storyline, The New Flavor has shown little to no interest in it, leading to speculation that his priorities may not align with the organization's best interests.

He is targeting Mox because he wants personal glory for himself and is motivated by a desire for personal recognition and acclaim. This self-serving approach could ultimately hinder his ability to bring about positive change within the company. Hence, we think Strickland will lose to Moxley at Dynasty.

