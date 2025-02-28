Tag team split to lead to the rise of AEW's next singles star? Exploring why it could happen

AEW has a lot of top singles stars and they are putting in the hard work to get noticed. Tony Khan has done a great job assembling an incredible roster of talented individuals.

Apart from the singles stars, there are many tag teams, too, but the great one is Vendetta. The team of Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie started well a few months back, as they were going after the top stars in the division. However, after a few setbacks, the latest one is coming on Dynamite, where Purrazzo lost to Harley Cameron. It looks like a split is on the cards.

The two stars had a tense showdown backstage, and the seeds seemed to have been planted for a split. Given Deonna's talent, promoting her as a singles star would be the right decision.

She was in contention for an AEW Women’s Title show months ago, but that push lost steam. With a potential split on the cards, time may be ripe for her to be pushed as a top star again.

Deonna Purrazzo tells AEW fans not to count her out

Deonna Purrazzo is a warrior, and she has showcased that over the years in her personal and professional life.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, she assured the fans that she was not done yet and that they didn't count her out.

“You know what? There's ebbs and flows to all of this. There's been lots and lots of chatter. I am a workhorse. I just started my 13th year of professional wrestling. I have never stopped wrestling. I have never stopped loving this. Again, you have to want more for yourself. I do want more for myself. I want to be on Dynamite, but there's ebbs and flows. We've talked about our stacked division and who's on top right now, and it's just gonna be a waiting game. Don't count me out of the fight, guys,” she said.

Those are some strong words, indeed,d. One hopes that Deonna Purrazzo will continue to complete her story in AEW.

