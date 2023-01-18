"That fight didn't last 15 seconds" - WWE legend downplays alleged backstage scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite 

CM Punk and The Elite's All Out backstage brawl has seemingly changed the way fans view the promotion. However, WWE legend Ric Flair believes that the fight likely didn't go the way most reports claimed.

While the situation has been brought up numerous times, Tony Khan has still not released an official account of what happened during the Brawl Out Incident. Many fans have rallied behind either CM Punk or The Elite, but if Flair's account is plausible, there might not have been much of a fight at all.

During the recent To Be The Man, Ric Flair recalled some of the fights he's seen during his career, and knocked down the severity of CM Punk's scuffle with The Elite.

"I’ve seen it when it’s a real fight. I guarantee you that fight didn’t last 15 seconds. Because it gets broken up. Do you actually think anybody would say anything to Harley Race? You think The Young Bucks would jump in on Harley Race? It’s never a fight, it’s a ‘jump on somebody knowing there’s 20 people there.’ that’s not a fight." [19:40 onward]

Rumors recently went around that CM Punk and The Young Bucks recently met up and either had another altercation or tried to hash things out. However, according to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, this didn't happen at all.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Ric Flair believes that Tony Khan should have a sit down with CM Punk and The Elite, but claims that AEW is likely not the only promotion with issues

The Brawl Out Incident might still be shrouded in mystery, but fans have unfortunately been divided between the two parties ever since the news broke. While some fans want unity amongst the stars, Flair doesn't think it's likely.

Continuing in the same interview, Flair pointed out that not everyone in the wrestling industry could be friends.

"I think if Tony has a sit down with the guys and says ‘This is what I want, this is what I imagine, and I expect you guys to be professional at the highest level.’ I’m sure there’s a lot of animosity in the business right now with different people, we just don’t hear about it all. They can’t all be friends." [20:43 onward]

At this stage, CM Punk's status with AEW is still up in the air, but perhaps the veteran could, at the very least, make his way back into the promotion before 2023.

