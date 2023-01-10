"That's the way you put sh*t together" - Jim Cornette lauds WWE legend for his impact on current champions in AEW

Jim Cornette has shared praise for the way WWE legend Jeff Jarrett appears to have positively impacted AEW tag champs, The Acclaimed.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal challenged for the AEW tag titles during last week's episode of Dynamite. The crowd was shocked as it appeared that the challengers had stolen a title win via interference from Sonjay Dutt. However, the referees overturned the decision and restarted the match, which was later won by The Acclaimed.

Speaking about the match during the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette praised Jarrett for his command in the match and the way it helped The Acclaimed:

"Holy sh- that's the way you build a finish, that's the way you build a match. That's the way you get a young babyface tag team that's a little bit green but has a lot of f*cking and a lot of people that like them. That's the way you get them over and at the same time the heels have a b*tch... There's controversy. That's the way you put sh*t together folks it's not that f*cking difficult." - Jim Cornette said. (7:02-7:29)

After their original bout controversially came to an end, the pair of teams rematched in a No Holds Barred contest at Battle of the Belts last weekend. Once again, the tag champs retained.

Karen Jarrett had taken exception to one of Max Caster's rap during previous AEW programming

Karen Jarrett @karenjarrett We can start here….my marriage to Kurt was over LONG before Jeff and I started seeing each other… We can start here….my marriage to Kurt was over LONG before Jeff and I started seeing each other…

Max Caster has seen his popularity soar courtesy of his entrance raps, which can often be found treading the line of controversy. Normally, they are filled with various sporting and pop culture references. AEW even suspended Caster for referencing Olympian Simone Biles' mental health and fake COVID PCR tests in the past.

He recently crossed the line as far as Karen and Jeff Jarrett are concerned. During a rap geared towards Jeff, he dropped a line that alluded to an alleged affair while Karen was with Kurt Angle.

Mrs. Jarrett has since sounded off on the matter in a series of tweets. Blurring the line between shoot and story, she even appeared to accuse Angle of having his own affair at the time of their marriage.

