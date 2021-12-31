The 10 best AEW Dynamite episodes of 2021

AEW Dynamite ended its run on TNT with the final episode of 2021. During its two-plus years on the network, the weekly Wednesday night show has become a staple for fans every week.

The company started the year off dealing with the uncertainty of the pandemic. As the summer months approached, AEW welcomed fans back in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, before returning to live touring on the road.

The energy around AEW events has been unmatched since their return to the road. 2021 saw many classic matches and significant moments that will live on in everyone's memory. In this article we take a look at the ten best AEW Dynamite episodes of 2021.

10) AEW Dynamite: Halloween Special - 10/27/21

The best description of the Halloween special of AEW Dynamite would be silly fun. The main event featured a match between The Super Elite consisting of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order's John Silver, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Colt Cabana. It was a Halloween-themed eight-man tag team match with both teams coming out dressed up.

The Dark Order came out dressed in a variety of costumes, including Silver as Bambi and Cabana as Brandon Cutler. The Elite were dressed in Ghostbusters parody outfits with Cutler in their corner as the Stay Puft Marshmellow Man. It was a blast to watch with non-stop action throughout until Hangman Adam Page was revealed as the Marshmellow Man to help Dark Order win.

The AEW Dynamite episode also featured a rematch between Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb in the first round of the TBS Championship Tournament. The match was even better than their first meeting with the women stealing the show in Boston. There was also a solid match between CM Punk and Bobby Fish which kicked the show off nicely.

Another quality bout on this episode of AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara retain the AEW TNT Championship against Ethan Page. There were a bunch of intriguing angles as Darby Allin returned to challenge MJF, there was an intense Bryan Danielson/Eddie Kingston promo and Cody Rhodes addressed his polarizing reaction from the fans.

