The 4 major crimes AEW stars committed - according to Stokely Hathaway

AEW has been home to violence since the very beginning of the promotion. The company hasn't shied away from showcasing increasing levels of violence along the way. Recently, Stokely Hathaway pointed out some major crimes that had taken place in the company previously, to defend his new client, FTR.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been taking out veterans one by one. At Dynasty, the duo ambushed Cope and then threatened to piledrive Tony Schiavone. They were suspended for threatening the commentator. The suspension was lifted just a day before the latest edition of Dynamite. The duo returned this Wednesday with Stokely as their agent.

To defend his clients, Hathaway claimed that many stars from the company had done far worse things and still didn't get suspended for their actions. Later, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler invited the Rock and Roll Express to the ring and viciously attacked them.

Let's take a look at some of the crimes Stokely pointed out during the segment on Dynamite last night.

#4. Darby Allin set Jack Perry on fire

The two former TNT Champions have been fighting for many years. At Double or Nothing, the Elite took on Team AEW. The already violent match became even more violent when Darby Allin bought a flamethrower and set The Scapegoat on fire.

Fortunately, The Young Bucks immediately put the fire out with extinguishers. It was one of the most surreal moments in the company's history.

#3. Jon Moxley and Death Riders terrorizing AEW

The reigning AEW World Champion has been trying to take over the company for the past few months. He and his army have attacked numerous stars in the months since. They threw Darby Allin off the stairs and the latter hasn't been seen in the promotion since then. The faction also tried to break Isiah Kassidy's arm, and choked Bryan Danielson out, among many other heinous acts.

Stokely Hathaway was furious that despite Jon Moxley committing multiple crimes, he wasn't suspended from AEW.

#2. Ricochet attacks Swerve Strickland with scissors

The One and Only was the talk of the town when he turned heel. He was violent and didn't hold back on the microphone. Ricochet shocked the whole world during the initial days of his heel run. The Highlight of the Night crossed the line when he attacked Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors.

Moments later, a bloody Strickland struggled to stand up in the ring. Ricochet carried the weapon for several weeks and then dropped the gimmick later.

#1. Hangman Page burned Whose House?

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have had one of the most bloody rivalries in AEW. The duo has wrestled multiple times and seemingly topped their previous bout in terms of violence each time. The feud got intense when the Realest star broke into Hangman's house. Ahead of their 2024 All Out contest, The Cowboy burnt down Swerve's childhood home.

Despite committing arson, no action was taken against the former AEW World Champion.

Stokely Hathaway was furious that no other stars except for FTR were punished for their actions. He also said that the former World Tag Team Champions' record of being suspended will be erased forever.

