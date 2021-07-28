The 5 best high-flying wrestlers on the current AEW roster 

AEW has become the hottest promotion in wrestling today due to their entertaining weekly television and a stellar roster of performers. They have a nice blend of established names and young rising stars. Their roster features technical wrestlers, powerful hosses and some spectacular high flyers.

These high flyers typically highlight and amaze audiences in the building and watching from home. The way they soar through the air is seamless and always finds a way to be talked about for days after their matches on AEW Dynamite. There are tag teams like Private Party that show off amazing arsenals as well as singles stars like Matt Sydal that still show that they can fly like no other.

Across wrestling, brilliant high flying stars have become sparse and thus stand out even more than in years past. In this article, let's take a look at the five best high-flying wrestlers on the current roster in AEW.

#5 Nick Jackson - AEW

The Young Bucks are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions and considered one of the greatest tag teams of the past decade. Although their brilliance as a duo is undenable, some might not acknowledge that Nick Jackson on his own is an exceptional high flyer.

The younger of the two Jackson brothers usually comes in to showcase his aerial brilliance. His hot tags are among the best in the business today. He is so crisp and smooth with his high flying that it is almost not praised enough. When he is in the ring with other high flying teams in AEW like Private Party and Top Flight, Jackson steps it up even more to show why he needs to be in this conversation.

Although Nick Jackson is often the highlight of their tag team exploits, Nick has had minimal opportunities to showcase his skills in singles competitions for AEW or their time on the independent scene.Despite limited chances, Nick Jackson put on a high-flying masterpiece against Rey Fenix on the November 20th, 2019 AEW Dynamite. It was state-of-the-art action that had to be seen to be believed.

Even though The Young Bucks will always be among the best tag teams in the world, it seems that due to their greatness Nick Jackson will not get the credit that he deserves for his ability in the ring. It makes some fans want to see what he can do with a singles run. Fans might never see that run, but they must give Nick his due as an impressive aerial expert.

