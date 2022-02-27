The 5 most memorable MJF promos in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, is a student of the game that has everything it takes to be an all-time great. He is a skilled technician in the ring and steps up in the big moments.

The Pinnacle leader has also proven to be a ratings draw and a compelling character, but above all else, is exceptional ability to talk makes him one of the best in the world.

Almost every MJF promo is an incredible piece of business. He has a unique ability to cut diatribes that get under the skin of the fans. Whenever the 25-year-old has something to sink his teeth into, he is able to invest the fanbase into the issue and the rivalry at hand.

AEW has no one quite like Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He has all the tools to be a bonafide megastar that no one will stop from getting straight to the mountaintop of the industry.

From forming his own stable to staking his claim for the world title, he knows how to leave a mark with his words.

In this article, let's take a look at five memorable MJF promos in AEW.

#5 In our list of the most memorable MJF promos in AEW - You Deserve Better (Dynamite 7/29/20)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



Tonight I hope my passion doesn’t get confused with anger.



I love you.



I love AEW.



We. Deserve. Better.



I am so passionate about giving you people change.Tonight I hope my passion doesn't get confused with anger.I love you.I love AEW.We. Deserve. Better.

The pandemic presented a snag for many stars of All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Maxwell Jacob Friedman was just one of many who seemed on the brink of superstardom but had to take on a diminished role due to the circumstances. However, Friedman used his victory over Jungle Boy at Double Or Nothing 2020 and an impressive win-loss record to claim the top spot in the rankings.

With the AEW World Championship in sight, MJF proclaimed himself the rightful owner of the top prize. In doing so, he held a podium speech to let the fans know that they deserve better. This promo opened many eyes to the potential of Friedman as the top heel of the company.

There was no denying after this promo that AEW saw Maxwell as a future headliner. The speech set the stage for MJF to challenge for the title in his first pay-per-view main event against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2020.

Although he lost, this program solidified what was to come. It all started with this signature promo.

