The Bloodline must give fans a dream match against this faction before dissolving

The Bloodline storyline in WWE is the talk of the wrestling world in recent times, as no one knows where it will go next. However, before they go their separate ways, there is one dream match that every wrestling fan would like to see them compete in.

The match would be against the AEW EVPs, The Elite, who are currently the reigning Trios Champions in All Elite Wrestling, arguably making them the best trio on the planet, considering WWE doesn't have a trios division.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have considered themselves the best in the world for some time, but they might get the chance to prove that fact against The Bloodline in a dream match sooner rather than later.

Matt and Nick Jackson have already confirmed that their contracts are up at the end of 2023, as is Omega's, whose deal was originally set to expire in early 2023. However, due to the amount of time Kenny spent on the shelf in 2022, AEW has the opportunity to keep The Cleaner for the amount of time he was injured.

Despite the fact that neither team has ever crossed paths with each other, the idea of these six men sharing the ring together would be mouth-watering, especially when you consider that there could be some story already set in place.

The Elite were very good friends with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before the latter joined WWE, and given how The Bloodline has treated them in recent months, it would only add more layers on top of an already exciting dream match.

The Elite could have a dream match of their own in the near future

Fans will have to be patient if they want to see The Elite vs. The Bloodline, but Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks might be on course to have another dream match in the near future.

During the most recent episode of Dynamite, The Elite were confronted by Top Flight and AR Fox, who wanted a rematch for the AEW Trios Championships. Suddenly, the House of Black flashed up on the screen in a "blink and you'll miss it" style moment.

This has led many to think that, due to the way The Elite likes to tell their stories, the House of Black will be the next team to challenge for the AEW Trios Championships, which has been a dream match for many fans since the House formed in 2022.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage, but will the House of Black lay down the challenge for this overdue dream match? Only time will tell!

Do you think The Elite will defend the AEW Trios Championships against the House of Black? Let us know in the comments section down below!

