The Bloodline vs. The Shield could happen if Dean Ambrose returns to WWE with a major AEW star

While The Shield faction is a thing of the past, the return of Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) alongside another AEW star could lead to its resurrection in WWE for a match against The Bloodline.

The Shield was known for its utter dominance and powerful booking. All three members of the now-defunct group, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns, achieved major success in their individual runs.

While Rollins and Reigns are still in WWE, Ambrose has switched over to AEW where he is currently in a faction with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). Should the duo ever return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future, they will require a strong storyline right off the bat.

Given Ambrose's history with Reigns, pitting them against each other is a great option. If Seth also joins the fray, a Bloodline vs Shield 2.0 arc would be the logical route. Claudio Castagnoli would also be a perfect addition to the resurrected group.

The Bloodline has been in power for a significantly long period of time. A shake-up in the faction would certainly be welcome to prevent things from getting stale.

The Bloodline leader may be out of action for a while after WrestleMania 39

While Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals, a break might be on the cards for The Tribal Chief afterwards.

According to a recent report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, The Head of The Table might be away until SummerSlam later this year.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns in the future.

Do you want to see the Bloodline face off against a new version of Shield? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes