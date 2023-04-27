The Brawling Brutes member reacts to former WWE Superstar's AEW debut this week 

AEW has picked up yet another former WWE star, who made his debut during this week's Dynamite, shocking fans around the world. In light of Roderick Strong's debut, WWE star Ridge Holland took to Twitter to seemingly celebrate his signing.

The Jericho Appreciation Society has been applying pressure on the AEW roster ever since Chris Jericho first formed the stable. Now it seems that they've set their eyes on Adam Cole, who will luckily be joined by his old-time partner, Roderick Strong, to even the odds.

Reacting to Strong's debut on Dynamite, Ridge Holland seemingly congratulated the star's new endeavor, taking to social media to share a one-word Tweet.

"Strong," Ridge Holland tweeted.

Roderick Strong will make his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut during next week's episode of Dynamite, where he will team up with his former tag-team partner, Adam Cole. Notably, the last time Cole and Strong teamed up was two years ago during the February 3rd, 2021, episode of WWE NXT.

Roderick Strong was quietly moved to WWE's Alumni section after his AEW debut

Many fans were shocked to see the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion debut during Dynamite, especially since his release from WWE was never announced. Additionally, some pointed out that Roderick Strong was still on the WWE online roster list after his debut, but at this stage, this has already been amended.

Strong now joins his AEW colleagues, Miro and Ruby Soho amongst others, in the WWE Alumni section.

Across his eight years in the Stamford-based promotion, Strong captured the NXT Cruiserweight, North American, and Tag Team Championship. Due to this, could fans potentially see the star capture gold within the year? It will be interesting to see how the former WWE star translates his abilities at All Elite Wrestling in his match on Dynamite next week.

