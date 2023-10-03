The four WWE superstars Randy Orton took off TV in 2020 are all now in AEW

Randy Orton has gone by many monikers in his lengthy WWE career. "The Legend Killer" might be one of his earliest monikers, but it seems that he "killed" many star's WWE contracts back in 2020.

Naturally, the send-offs have all been coincidental and lined up with all these names leaving WWE or simply a part of the storyline at the time. However, it is interesting that Randy Orton was associated with four current AEW stars being written off of television in 2020.

#4 Matt Hardy was on the receiving end of a nasty conchairto from Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy is no stranger to jumping from WWE to other promotions, as after a lengthy run in the promotion, he ended up going to TNA and ROH, where he became a top star. While he eventually returned to the Stamford-based promotion alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, Matt was the first one to leave.

Back in 2020, Matt ran afoul of Randy Orton, and the two had a few encounters before The Viper simply took him out. After the brutal attack, Matt not only jumped to AEW but also debuted as his "Broken" persona, which could have been a playful reference to getting his head squashed by the conchairto.

Notably, Matt Hardy has never defeated Orton in a one-on-one match, and it seems that the veteran might never have his vengeance at this stage.

#3 Christian Cage was punt kicked by Randy Orton all the way into AEW

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage has had somewhat of a career revitalization in AEW and is currently reigning as the TNT Champion. During his career, Cage has also captured numerous titles in different promotions, but he was unfortunately forced to retire in 2014 after a nasty concussion. By 2020, he returned to WWE but didn't stay long.

Just like Matt Hardy, Christian Cage ran afoul of Randy Orton and similarly suffered a brutal beatdown. The Viper even called back to one of his more ruthless storylines and took Cage out with a Punt Kick like he did to many back in 2009. Sometime after this, Cage would jump to AEW.

While many fans were excited to see Christian not only back in WWE but back in the ring, it didn't seem like his booking would go anywhere. Luckily for the veteran, his current run in AEW has become highly praised.

#2 Paul Wight also suffered a massive punt kick at Randy Orton's hands

Expand Tweet

Paul Wight's fka Big Show's iconic career has seen him take on many different personas and gimmicks. Initially, Wight was the kayfabe son of Andre The Giant in WCW before becoming The Big Show in WWE. However, this run would end up becoming largely forgettable at the end, despite Wight going through a massive physical change.

Randy Orton and Paul Wight clashed many times across their shared tenures in WWE, but the last time the two men went toe-to-toe, it didn't end well for the veteran. Wight received the Punt Kick and eventually debuted in AEW in February 2021.

#1 The Rated R Superstar is now All Elite but suffered a conchairto in 2020

Expand Tweet

Many fans and veterans considered Adam Copeland a WWE lifer and never imagined that he'd leave behind the mantle of Edge. However, last week, The Rated R Superstar shocked the industry and officially signed with AEW after debuting at WrestleDream.

Copeland's neck injury ended his career abruptly back in 2011, and it seemed like he'd never return to the industry again. However, in 2020, Edge triumphantly returned to WWE during the men's Royal Rumble match. Sadly for the veteran, this also led to an attack at the hands of Randy Orton, who hit him with a conchairto.

This led to a heated feud between the two old friends, and unlike the other stars on this list, Adam Copeland would take years before jumping to AEW.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.