The Good Brothers must kick AJ Styles out of The O.C. if 10-year wrestling veteran joins WWE

The Good Brothers and AJ Styles have been virtually inseparable since the three men joined WWE in 2016, but if a current free agent joins the company, Styles should have something to worry about.

The man in question is former IWGP Heavyweight Champion "Switchblade" Jay White, who is arguably the hottest free agent in pro wrestling right now after his NJPW contract expired recently.

White's future has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks as fans aren't sure if he's going to join WWE or AEW, with a recent report claiming that Jay is 50/50 over which company to sign for.

So why should AJ Styles have something to worry about if Jay White joins WWE? Quite simply, their history in the Bullet Club is the reason. Styles never saw himself as the leader of the faction, letting his actions in the ring do the talking, and while White did that too, he was a very outspoken leader.

Jay ruled the Bullet Club with an iron fist, making sure that everyone was in line, while Styles let Karl Anderson do the talking. Because of this, The Good Brothers were a lot more vicious under White's leadership than when they had AJ Styles by their side.

With the history he has with different members of the Bullet Club, it wouldn't be surprising if Jay White would target the likes of Styles, Finn Balor, or Cody Rhodes if he ever joined Stamford with a little help from his former friends, The Good Brothers.

Jay White brought The Good Brothers back into the Bullet Club in 2022

The Good Brothers have not only turned on AJ Styles in the past as part of the Bullet Club, but they even turned their backs on one of the founding members, thanks to Jay White's influence.

In 2022, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows rejoined the Bullet Club after six years away from the group when Jay kicked Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the group. Tama was a founding member of the group along with Anderson, but when you have White in your ear, it's almost impossible to ignore him.

Not only did White convince Gallows and Anderson to turn their backs on Tama Tonga, but he also managed to convince the rest of the Bullet Club to do the same. The only people who stood by Tama were his brothers Tanga Loa and Jado, with Hikuleo eventually following after a little bit of convincing.

Do you think Jay White will reunite with The Good Brothers in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

