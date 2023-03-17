Top free agent reportedly in talks with WWE and AEW for potential signing

It is being reported that both AEW and WWE are in talks with a top free agent. According to Dave Meltzer, Jay White is speaking with both promotions but has still not made a decision with regards to his future in pro wrestling.

Back in February, The Switchblade lost a 'loser leaves NJPW' match against Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view.

Following the loss, Jay White's NJPW contract expired. Since then, there have been several rumors that both the Stamford-based promotion and AEW are interested in signing the former leader of the Bullet Club.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that White has been in talks with both promotions but is yet to make his final decision. He also mentioned that a trusted source described how The Switchblade could side with either promotion.

"Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with," Dave Meltzer wrote. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Meltzer further went on to comment on the 'Loser leaves NJPW' match. He found the stipulation a bit odd, as if he does decide to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion, then he could have worked with the Japanese promotion in one way or the other.

"Doing the loser leaves town is weird because if he does sign with AEW, he could still work for New Japan, but I guess he wanted to leave New Japan either way rather than come in for major dates so did the total exit angle before while still talking with both sides." [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Dave Meltzer reported that several wrestlers are unhappy in AEW and want to sign with WWE

Dave Meltzer recently claimed that several stars within the Jacksonville-based promotion are not happy and are looking to jump ship and sign with WWE.

He mentioned that one of the main reasons they signed with Tony Khan was because they were doubtful if the Stamford-based promotion would sign them.

“There’s people who don’t wanna be there. And signed contracts because they didn’t think WWE wanted them, and then they had… some people have the WWE attitude coming in and some people don’t. Some people from WWE are tremendous assets to this company, and some people have been anything but that, and it’s a case-by-case basis.” [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

He also stated that it was a bad decision by Tony Khan to allow stars to talk about wanting to leave the promotion live on television.

Where do you think Jay White would end up? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

