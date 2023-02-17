Jay White to face AEW star in a "loser leaves NJPW" match amid WWE signing rumors 

Former IWGP World Champion Jay White is set to risk-it-all in a high-stakes match against AEW's Eddie Kingston in a 'loser leaves NJPW' match at an upcoming event.

This past Saturday at NJPW's The New Beginning event in Osaka, Jay White lost a 'loser leaves Japan' match against HIKULEO.

Following the match, several reports surfaced online that several promotions are interested in signing White. WWE and Triple H were seemingly confident that they would be able to sign the first-ever NJPW Grandslam Champion.

Jay White recently revealed that he has his options open and has not finalized a deal yet.

The Switchblade is set to wrestle Eddie Kingston in the Battle in the Valley event that is scheduled to take place this Saturday in San Jose. Ahead of the match, both stars were special guests on this week's edition of Wrestling Observer Live. During the interview, Kingston laid out the challenge of raising the stakes for their match.

He asked White if he was ready to put his career on the line and if he loses, White should never wrestle in NJPW ever again.

"How about we just finish it? If I beat that a**, which I will, if I beat a former IWGP Champion, and you're supposedly putting me on the map, right? How about you never wrestle for New Japan again? When I beat you, you never wrestle for New Japan again," Eddie Kingston said. (H/T Figure Four Wrestling Online)

The Switchblade replied by saying that he had nothing more to lose and thus accepted the challenge but at the same time wanted Kingston to have the same stipulation. The Mad King accepted the conditions and thus the match had an added stipulation of 'loser leaves NJPW'.

"I see what you're putting out and you know Eddie, I don't have much else left to lose other than that. I'm all about making the stakes higher because nobody performs under pressure like myself. So, you know what, Eddie? That sounds just great to me... I'll agree to that if you, Eddie, you agree to do the same," Jay White said. [H/T Figure Four Wrestling Online]

Jay White shares his thoughts on AEW star Eddie Kingston

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Switchblade shared his honest thoughts about Eddie Kingston. He mentioned that The Mad King is one of the most real people he has ever met and also has one of the most vicious chops in the business.

“What you see is what you get with him. Eddie’s real. That doesn’t mean I like him, but he is real. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything verbally or physically. He’s probably got the hardest chops I’ve ever felt," he said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) is also set to make her NJPW debut at the Battle at the Valley event. She will be challenging Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's title.

