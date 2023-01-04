When will Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks' make her official NJPW in-ring debut?

Known for her time as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mercedes Mone made a grand return at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. She is officially back in the wrestling business, and her next fight will be a cracker for Japanese audiences.

Rumors of Mercedes Mone’s return to the squared circle were widespread since she left the WWE building in May 2022. Her frustrations with the creative, as well as her ambitions in the acting/modeling industry, put a shadow on her wrestling career.

Today, WWE fans noticed Sasha Banks’ Twitter activity hinting at her being a free agent. Her contract with the Stamford-based promotion probably held her back from exploring other options. She was the Women’s Tag Team Champion along with Naomi prior to her exit.

Mercedes Mone has set her sights on the top prize at New Japan Pro Wrestling. The CEO confronted KAIRI after the latter won a tough fight against Tam Nakano and nailed her with a new finisher.

Following her attack on KAIRI, Mercedes Mone cut a promo targeting the IWGP Women’s Champion in which she declared the latter’s impending title defeat. Their showdown is apparently fixed for February 18 at the Battle in the Valley event.

“So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b**tch.”, said Mercedes Mone.

Apart from Mone, legendary NJPW wrestler Kazuchika Okada and Jay White are scheduled for the event in San Jose, California. Okada recently defeated White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom but has a new rival in the form of Shingo Takagi.

Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) is making waves on social media after her NJPW appearance

Although the crowd at Tokyo Dome seemed a bit silent during Mone’s entry, wrestling fans on Twitter were overjoyed to see the former six-time WWE Women’s Champion return to the ring. The megastar garnered huge reactions with her entrance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Check out some reactions below:-

After her shocking WWE departure, Sasha Banks pursued acting and modeling. Most recently, she was spotted on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with WWE stars The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), and former partner Noami.

Mercedes posed for renowned photographer Thierry Brourad on Premium Paris to accelerate her modeling goals. At one time, she donned the apparel of a Star Wars character to fuel rumors of her return to the franchise.

