5-time world champion reacts to Sasha Banks' "thank you" tweet

Multi-time women's champion Sasha Banks' latest message to the WWE Universe has received a response from former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and current WWE official Adam Pearce.

The Boss sent out a series of tweets earlier tonight, thanking WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, William Regal, and last but not least, the WWE Universe. Banks thanked her passionate fans in the tweet.

Sasha Banks' "thank you" message has now received a response from none other than current WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce.

The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion posted a "thank you" as well in response to Banks' tweet.

"Thank You," Pearce wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Adam Pearce's tweet addressed to Sasha Banks?

Adam Pearce's message to Sasha Banks received a bunch of wholesome responses from WWE fans.

Here are some of the most notable tweets:

Adam Pearce has been working for WWE for about a decade now. The pro-wrestling veteran has mostly worked as a backstage figure during his current stint in the company. He witnessed Banks' meteoric rise to the top of WWE's women's division and has nothing but love and admiration for her.

The Legit Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW last year and haven't stepped foot in the ring since then. It remains unclear whether the former tag team champions will ever return to the company.

A recent report by Dave Meltzer stated that he believes Naomi might come back to WWE.

"They’re not going to New Japan, Naomi, and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi, but my impression is she will be returning. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning because she will certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on," said Meltzer.

Banks will feature at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. She is also reported to be going to AEW in the near future.

Do you see Sasha Banks ever making a return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

