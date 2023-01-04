35-year-old WWE Superstar is expected to return and make amends with Triple H - Reports 

It has been almost eight months since Naomi walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks. Whilst The Boss has been very active outside of the company and appears to have now severed ties, Naomi remains a current superstar.

The former Women's Champion is reportedly in Japan to support Sasha Banks, who is rumored to make an appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. While Banks is seemingly set to make her next move to NJPW, a new report states that Naomi is expected to make her return to WWE under the current regime.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer went as far as to state that it was a certainty that Naomi would be returning to the Stamford-based company.

"They’re not going to New Japan, Naomi, and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi, but my impression is she will be returning. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning because she will certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on," said Meltzer. [H/T RingsideNews]

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of a live episode of RAW back in May 2022 and haven't returned to the company since.

Naomi isn't the only WWE Superstar supporting Sasha Banks in Japan

Sasha Banks has become a controversial figure over the past few months, but The Boss has made a lot of friends and created several lasting relationships with the current roster in WWE.

This has been made clear by the fact that Bayley appeared on RAW last night in Nashville, Tennessee, and has apparently made the trip to Japan in order to support her long-time friend and rival.

Banks is reportedly scheduled to make an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom later tonight, but it's unclear what she will be doing as part of the show. It was also reported that her contract expired on December 31, 2022, so she is now a free agent.

Do you think Naomi will return to the company alone? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes