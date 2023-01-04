What is Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks' new nickname in NJPW?

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) made a blockbuster return to pro wrestling at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. She confronted KAIRI after the latter retained the IWGP Women’s Championship against Tam Nakano at the Tokyo Dome.

Real name Mercedes Varnado, the 30-year-old wrestler was a prolific performer in WWE. She is a six-time women's champion and the promotion's third Grand Slam champion. Before her hiatus from wrestling, Sasha Banks held the tag team titles alongside Naomi.

In May 2022, Sasha Banks left WWE during RAW and was suspended. Rumors of her return to the squared circle were a hot topic following her drastic decision. Mercedes Varnado did return, but in a different promotion and with a different moniker.

Sasha Banks was hailed as 'The Boss' in WWE. The persona suited the fashionista, and her assertive personality backed the role. Her attire usually included a glittering jacket and multiple rings on her fingers that spelled out the word 'BOSS'.

In New Japan Pro-Wrestling, 'Mercedes Mone' did have the Boss ring on in her entrance video but appeared to be wearing a different set. She also sported a multi-colored bob hairstyle while wearing a crown and necklace during her entrance. Her nickname has also been changed to 'The CEO.'

Moreover, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW entrance to a different song. Sky's The Limit, the theme featuring rapper Snoop Dog, was replaced by a track that started with the word 'money' being repeatedly used.

Now that The CEO is back in wrestling, it remains to be seen if WWE will utilize its former talent. Triple H might plan an inter-promotional match when Mercedes Mone is at her peak in NJPW.

What did Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) say after her appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Mone, who made her highly anticipated return after rumors of her appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 spread like wildfire today, seemed to have botched her first move in NJPW.

The Blueprint attempted to shake hands with KAIRI, who fell for her ruse and got planted with a weird DDT-like finisher.

After laying out her target, Mercedes Mone signaled that she was coming for the IWGP Women’s Championship and cut a promo addressing KAIRI.

"Congratulations on making history tonight. I also know a thing or two about making history,” said Mone. “I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make some more. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m the standard, the conversation, The Blueprint and The CEO of this women’s division.

Mone gave a teaser on her fight with KAIRI, which is scheduled for Battle in the Valley on February 18.

"So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b**tch.” (H/T Forbes)

Mercedes Mone is the favorite to win the women's title and stamp her authority from the get-go. Time will tell whether the proceedings pan out that way.

